Franklin Delano “Frank” Still Sr., 86, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, from an extended illness.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Tom Davis, the Rev. Joe Reid and Ed Still will officiate.
Burial will follow at the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church cemetery. The family requests that you wear a mask if attending the funeral or visitation.
Frank was born on Nov. 22, 1934, in Monroe to Thomas Albert Still and Bessie Maybelle Pittman Still. He retired from the Barrow County school system and attended Campton United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brothers, Carroll Still, Harold Still, Bobby Joe Still; a granddaughter, Patricia Reid; a great-granddaughter, Emily Reid; and a niece, Donna Still.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette Peters Still; children, Franklin (Brenda) Still, Thomas Still, Mary Jane Brannen and Marie Still; stepson, Terrell (Diane) Peters; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544.
