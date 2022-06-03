Juanita Barrett Pilgrim, 92, of Monroe, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Paul Bates will officiate. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1:30–3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, William Pilgrim. She is survived by her children, Dennis Pilgrim of Loganville, Sheila Mitchell (John Pertschy) of Loganville, Alicia Barnes (Toney) of Monroe, Michelle Phillips (Clay) of Cumming; grandchildren, Adrienne Shema, Jessica Gill, Samantha Wilkerson, Chesney Phillips; great grandchildren, Victoria Shema, Katherine Shema, Gabrielle Shema; siblings, Norris Barrett of Gainesville, Ovalee Livingston of LaGrange, Bradley Barrett of Davenport, FL, Michael Barrett of Cleveland. Juanita was born in Conover, NC and was a lifelong resident of the metro Atlanta area.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
The Walton Tribune | June 4-5, 2022
