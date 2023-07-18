Tom (Tommy) Edmon Burgess, Jr. of Monroe passed away on July 15, 2023 at the age of 77.
Tommy was born on Oct. 27, 1945 in Monroe to the late Hazel McCarty Burgess and the late Tom Edmon Burgess, Sr.
Mr. Burgess was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Kirk Burgess and brother, Joe Burgess. Surviving members of the family are, brothers, David Burgess and Lynn Burgess and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Abbey Hospice facility in Social Circle.
The Burgess family would like to thank the members of Abbey Hospice for the excellent care and attention they gave Tommy during the final moments of his life. Their compassion is truly genuine. Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Please sign the guestbook at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | July 19, 2023
Commented