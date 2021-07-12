Morgan Hurley Hodges, 90, of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
He was born in Loganville on Nov. 14, 1930, to Eunice Gouge Hodges and Robert Harry Hodges Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, the late Doris Bagwell Hodges; and his brother, the late Robert Harry Hodges Jr.
He also served on the Loganville City Council for more than 38 years.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lillian Hodges of Monroe; brother-in-law, Perry Brown of Monroe; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A visitation and funeral service was Sunday, July 11. The family received friends from 2-3 p.m., and the funeral service followed at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Dwayne Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Loganville Christian Church at P.O. Box 304 Loganville, GA 30052.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfunerahomeinc.com.
