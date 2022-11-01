Dora Lovern Carson, 81,a resident of Opelika, Ala., passed away to be with Jesus Christ on Oct, 13, 2022, at her home in Opelika.
She was born in Oconee County, on May 1, 1941. Dora graduated from Monroe High School in 1959. After graduating from high school, she went to Atlanta, and was employed full-time at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While working full-time at the AJC, she modeled clothes on the weekends at Rich's Department Store in downtown Atlanta for several years.
In 1967, she stated she met the “love of her life” and married Brad Carson of Valley (Fairfax), Ala., on Nov. 18, 1967. They were married at the First United Methodist Church on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Dora and Brad were together and married for 55 years.
Dora worked for Farmer’s National Bank in Opelika as an administrative assistant to the president for several years. She also participated in many civic clubs in Opelika. She was very active in her church, Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika. Dora retired from Auburn University in 2019 after 16 years of employment and service.
Dora was an avid Auburn University fan in all sports, but especially football. She and Brad attended Auburn football games for 45 years. Dora was also named as a honorary alumna at Auburn.
Dora was preceded in death by her father, Paul Lovern; her mother, Willie Mae Lovern; brother, Dewey Lovern; and sister, Martha Lovern McElroy.
Dora is survived by her husband, Brad Carson; sister, Mary Wright; sister, Rachel Deloach; and brothers, Earnest Lovern and Donald Lovern. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
To be absent from the body is to be with Jesus Christ. "Glory"
A funeral service was held Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in the chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with burial commencing in Garden Hills Cemetery.
The Walton Tribune | November 2, 2022
