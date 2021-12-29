Cynthia “Cindy” Lee Carlton, 62, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Park Place Nursing and Rehab Facility in Monroe.
Graveside services began at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Big Ochlocknee Church Cemetery, Coolidge, Georgia.
Pastor Richard Johnson of Blackshear, Georgia, officiated the services. Pallbearers were Daniel Carlton and David Carlton, Cleave Crosby and Donald Wilson.
A viewing took place from 2-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home in Moultrie, Georgia.
Born Jan. 8, 1959, in Cordele, Georgia, Cindy was a daughter of E. Reid Carlton and Helen Montine Wilson Carlton, who preceded her in death.
Cindy was one of God’s special children, gifted with a loving heart open to everyone, and blessed with the eternal perspective of a child. Cindy touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of meeting her.
Cindy was a member of the First Baptist Church in Alma, Georgia.
Ms. Carlton is survived by her sister, June Carlton Rentfrow and her husband, Robert, of Monroe; nephews, Matthew T. Rentfrow of Monroe and Robert R. Rentfrow and his wife, Amanda, of Atlanta; great-nieces and great-nephews, Elora Rentfrow, Candler Rentfrow, Reid Rentfrow and Sadie Rentfrow; several aunts; and a host of other cousins, and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church, 201 N. Church St. Alma, GA 31510; Park Place Nursing and Rehab Center, 1865 Bold Springs Road, Monroe, GA 30656; or the Abbey Hospice Foundation, 215 Azalea Court, Social Circle, GA 30025.
