Michael J. Thomas, 64, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
A celebration of life service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Joe Davis will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.
Mike started his broadcasting career with WAGA, now known as Fox 5, where he dedicated 34 years of service before retiring. Mike’s career allowed him to work various elections, sporting events, pageants, and charities. He won three Emmys in broadcasting. Mike also coached co-ed softball for the station and baseball for the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville, where he was also a member. He was a dedicated lifelong Braves fan.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Marion Thomas and Fern Alexander Thomas; brother, Russell Thomas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph Herbert Nix Sr. and Arrie Delia Nix; and brother-in-law, Joseph “Joey” Herbert Nix Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Nix Thomas; daughter and her fiancé, Amy Thomas and Nick Patti of White, Georgia; son and his girlfriend, Darryl Thomas and Alex Kent of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Braxton and Bennett Thomas, Nicholas Patti, and Brandon Sanchez; sister, Marie Williams of Blooming Grove, Texas; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Patty and Tim Wilkins of Madison and Nancy and Chris Harris of Carrollton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
