Hazel Lemonds Gower, 94 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Owen Skinner officiating.
Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.
Mrs. Gower was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Smith N. Gower; a son, Richard Gower; parents, Homer Grady and Estella Grace Everett Lemonds; a brother, Grady Lemonds; a sister, Sybil Christie; and a sister-in-law, Imogene Gower.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Sha Gower of Clinton, South Carolina, and David and Kathy Gower of Rockmart; daughter-in-law, Denise Gower of Snellville; sisters, Sara Adcock of Social Circle and Grace Hughes of Athens; brother, Allen Lemonds of Social Circle; grandchildren and their spouses, Scott and Nicole Gower of Orlando, Florida, Matt and Laura Gower of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Amy Gower of Orlando, Steven Gower of Snellville, Kevin Gower of Snellville, Victoria Gower of Rockmart, and Sarah and Nicholas Cooner of Adairsville; great-grandchildren, Andrew Gower, Jacob Gower, Katelyn Gower, and Courtney Gower, all of Orlando, Ryan Gower, Evan Gower, and Reagan Gower, all of Spartanburg, Luka Vasquez of Rockmart, and Bella Cooner of Adairsville; and numerous family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Loganville First United Methodist Church, 221 Main St., Loganville, GA 30052.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Commented