Pamela Jean Cunningham, 67, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Pam was born April 17, 1954, in Nuremberg, Germany. She retired from Kroger after working for the company for 19 years. Pam loved the beach as well as camping at Yonah Mountain and she loved palm trees, Harleys and keno.
She was preceded in death by her father, Master Sgt. James E. Clark; mother, Erma Jean Clark; and sister, Jamie Sue Folkenroth.
Pam is survived by her children, Douglas Clark II (Katrina), Toni Miller (Kallo), Joseph Blackwell (Megan), James Blackwell, Charlsie Blackwell Farmer (Justin), Jonathan Cunningham, Christine Cunningham Smallwood (Matt), Nadine Cunningham Merrow (Anthony) and Colleen Cunningham Latimer (Shawn); sisters, Kimberlee Stoner (Harry) and Karen Bennett (Guy); 29 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several loving nieces, nephews, twisted sisters and friends.
“You will teach them to fly, But they will not fly your flight. You will teach them to dream but they will not dream your dream. You will teach them to live but they will not live your life. Nevertheless, in every flight, in every life, in every dream the print of the way you taught will always remain.” - Mother Teresa
Assisting the family is Georgia Cremation, 3570 Buford Highway, Suite 202, Duluth, GA 30096, Telephone 678-584-0914. Online: www.GeorgiaCremation.com.
Commented