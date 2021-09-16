Brenda Gail Thompson Anderson, 69, of Covington, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Brenda attended Monroe Area High School in Monroe, graduating in 1970. While in high school, she was a member of the Monroe Girls Corps (all girl marching band) for four years. The Monroe Girls Corps participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
In 1999 Brenda met and married the love of her life, Michael Anderson, of California. Together they moved in 2005 to Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, where she was a contracts administrator for Actus Land-Lease Corp. until 2014. She enrolled at Bethel University and earned a bachelor’s degree in management.
She is preceded in death by her parents, David Lee and Betty Sue Thompson, and her brother, Mike Thompson.
Mrs. Anderson was survived by her husband, Michael Anderson; three children from a previous marriage, Jeni (Steve) Wixel, Rob Lyons and Ben (Yesenia) Lyons; and a grandchild, Everly Rose Lyons.
