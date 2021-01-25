Eddie Leon Queen, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Leon was born July 24, 1941, to Edmond Queen and Lessie Queen Hester. He was born and raised in Monroe and attended Monroe High School. He later moved to Social Circle, which he called home for more than 50 years. Throughout the years, Mr. Queen was a committed employee of American Charts Printing Co., Ronthor Plastics, Standridge Color Corp. and Bostwick Sod/Ruark Farms. He was also a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Social Circle.
He was passionate about his family and was known for his selflessness, his willingness to help others, and his active volunteerism. He was a Boy Scout leader in the 1960s, a member of the Dawson Masonic Lodge 68 for over 50 years, a volunteer firefighter for 30 years, and a member of the Walton County Board of Appeals for 15 years. Leon was a member of the “chain crew” for Social Circle High School’s football games for 30 years. He served on the very first Social Circle Recreation Committee after being appointed by Dr. John Burks and Mayor Frank Sherrill. He was also a multi-gallon blood donor, having donated over 88 units of blood to the American Red Cross. In 2013, Mr. Queen was recognized as a “Hometown Hero” for the city of Social Circle for his involvement in the community. Leon enjoyed hunting, target shooting, reloading ammunition and teaching others about firearms.
He is preceded in death by his infant son, Martin Lee Queen; parents, James Edmond Queen and Lessie Adcock Queen Hester; sister, Emily Johnson; and brother, Herman Queen.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Elsie Clegg Queen, his son Matt Queen (Michelle) of Social Circle; his daughter Melanie Ruark (Mark) of Bostwick; grandchildren Dylan Queen (Ashton), Dawson Queen, and Drew Queen, Kaylee Ruark Murphy (Collin), Marlee Ruark, and Natalee Ruark, Katelyn Jenkins (Jake) and Ansley Kiplinger (Casey); and great-grandchildren Lainey Jenkins, Penelope Queen, and Hayes Murphy.
The visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at First Baptist Church of Social Circle, and the funeral service followed at 3 p.m.
Burial followed at Social Circle City Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 428, Social Circle, GA 30025.
