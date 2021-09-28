Sharon Michelle Scott, 52, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
She was at home, surrounded by family, when she transitioned.
She was born in Milwaukee on June 30, 1969, to Valencia Holt-Lee and James Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents; by her brother, the late James “Jimmy” Lee; and by her father-in-law, the late Franklin Scott.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin Scott; son, Xavier Scott; daughters, Savannah Scott and Sydney Scott; sister and brother-in-law, Shawn Lee-Hudson and Cartrell Hudson; mother-in-law, Sonia Scott; brothers-in-law, Frankie Scott, Ronnie Scott, Michael Scott, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Scott and Phillip Scott; sisters-in-law, Camille Scott and Debra Scott; nieces and nephews: Chandon, Jeremiah, Nathaniel, Justin, Brandie, Justin Lee, Hudson, Alvernea, Barry Jr., Brannon, Valencia, Tavion, Alaina, Aaliya, Lily, David and Elijah; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins; and countless friends.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
