The family of David Lee Carter of Loganville is saddened to announce his passing on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the age of 71.
David is preceded in death by his mother and father, Clarice and Howard Carter, and a son, David Todd Carter.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 21 years, Kristi; children, Richard Carter, Jody (Cassie) Carter, Shannon (Dawn) Carter, Ben (Tiffany) Price and Manda Carter (Andrea Moody); grandchildren, Sean Carter, Harmony Curtiss, David (Amber) Carter, Gynesis Carter, Jason Carter, Hunter Carter, Caleb Carter, Morgan Carter, Rheana Carter, Wyatt Carter, William Carter, Hunter Faulkner, Kenneth Faulkner, Benji Price, Ella Price, Steven Price, Emily Hall and Gracie Parr; great-grandchildren, Landen Clark and Sean Carter Jr; brother, Charles Carter; and sister, Pam (Jack) Buckland.
David (Daddy, PawPaw, Pop) was a Vietnam veteran and a superintendent of the Georgia Marble Rock Quarry. He also worked as an electrician most of his life, as well as an attendant at E-Z Stop for over 20 years. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather and enjoyed every minute he was able to spend with them. He was always on time, and always willing to help anyone in need. He was known for his grass cutting and Bush Hogging skills, and could be described by his sister as “the Energizer bunny.” David loved to spend time with his family, fishing, camping, and pretty much doing anything outdoors.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
