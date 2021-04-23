Michael Taylor McGarity, 45, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021.
He was born in Atlanta on July 25, 1975, to Pamela Weinkauf McGarity and John Lescar Michael McGarity.
He is survived by his wife, Tricia S. McGarity of Monroe; mother and father, Pam and Mike McGarity of Monroe; daughters, Ashlyn McGarity, Anna Grace McGarity; sisters and brothers-in-law, Caroline and Spencer Nash of Charleston, South Carolina, and Jamie and Steve Notes of Eatonton.
A private family service was held on Thursday, April 21, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church. A graveside service followed at Westlawn Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
