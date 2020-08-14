Ruth Evelyn Johnson Holliday, 88, of Monroe, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1931, in Experiment, Georgia, to Robert Lee Johnson and Bertha Driggers Johnson. She was the last of 12 siblings.
She was married to Delma Troy Holliday for 54 years before his passing on Dec. 29, 2012. Mr. and Mrs. Holliday ran Holliday Grocery in Gratis. She also worked for A&P/Big Apple for many years. She was preceded in death by her son, Jim Pace.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Anne Holliday; grandchildren, Joey and Amanda Holliday, Jarred and Danielle Holliday, and Jeremiah and Annsley Holliday; and great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Logan, Chance, Cole, Aiden, Isabella, Mavis, and Rosalie.
Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 8, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Marion Prather officiating. Burial followed at Hebron Christian Church Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
