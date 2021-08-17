Shirley Johnson Short, 84, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Born on Dec. 21, 1936, in Athens, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Hoyt Johnson Sr. and Louise Geter Johnson.
She was a devoted wife of 60 years and a very nurturing mother. She enjoyed gardening and taking photos but what she loved most was spending time with her family. She worked as an elementary school paraprofessional for 10 years then a personal shopper in the ladies department at Belk for 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Laverne Johnson.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Short; children, Scott (Pam) Short and Robin (Mark) Haywood; Autumn Garner (granddaughter), Josh Haywood (grandson); siblings, Sarah Poole, Dianne Finger and Marvin Johnson Jr.; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family received friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Lord and Stephens, West.
A graveside service began at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ray Finger officiating.
Pallbearers were Josh Haywood, Adrian Herndon, Matthew Kemp, Tommy Smart and Cal Barton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the National Kidney Foundation.
