On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Keith Byers, age 55, of Loganville, was called home by His Lord and Savior.
The family received friends from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel.
A memorial service began at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Lilburn First Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Dr. Frank Cox and Mrs. Susan Rumble officiated.
Keith is survived by his wife, Andrea Byers; son, Jesse Byers and his fiancée, Katie Bassett; daughter, Emily Byers of Loganville; brother, Gary Byers of Canton; father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Carole Head of Stone Mountain and brother and sister-in-law, Marcus and Angela Head of Lawrenceville.
Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.
