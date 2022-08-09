We are celebrating the life of Gusta Pauline Chambers. She went to be with our God almighty on July 31, 2022.
She was the loving wife to Jim Chambers for 57 years. She had three children, Lisa Wages, Scott Chambers (Stephanie) and Revonda Ginn (Ted). She had five grandchildren (Allen Isbell, Byron Isbell, Brianna Chambers, Megan Sargent and Robby Jones). She also had nine great-grandchildren whom she loved very much.
Pauline was the eldest of 13 siblings all from Tennessee. She was the daughter of Paul Willett and the late Rosalee Willett of Sweetwater, Tennessee.
She married at the age of 14 and gained another big loving family. She was the daughter in law to the late G.W. and Lollie Belle Chambers (two brother-in-laws and seven sister- in-laws). Family was important to her.
Pauline spent most of her life being a homemaker and raising her children. Later in life, she was a paraprofessional for many years for the Walton County Board of Education.
We will be celebrating her life on Aug. 13, 2022 at 4 p.m. Please join us at Ebenezer Baptist Church, located at 3861 Ebenezer Church Road, Social Circle.
