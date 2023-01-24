Frankie Marie Harper Clinton, 80, of Jackson, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023.
She was born in Walton County on July 28, 1942 to William Franklin Harper and the late Dorothy Thornton Harper.
Surviving are husband, James Roth Clinton, Jr.; daughter and son in law, Cathy and Chuck Moses; son and daughter in law, Gregory and Stacie Clinton; sister and brother in law, Gloria and Gerald Sheppard; seven grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | January 25, 2023
