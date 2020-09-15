The stars shone a little less brightly on the evening of Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The soul of Paul Thomas Pandolfi ascended into the Heavens and eclipsed them all.
Paul was born on March 11, 1941, to Emma Louisa (Elliman) and Dominic Flavio Pandolfi. His childhood years were spent in Homewood, Illinois. He attended Bloom High School.
He matriculated at the University of The South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. While a student there, he was known as Saint Paul along with other nicknames that are not suitable for print. During his years at Sewanee Paul was a member of the Honor Council, the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and the Los Peones Drinking Society. Other activities included brewing beer and raising chickens in his dorm room as well as smoking cigarettes with the dorm matron.
He graduated as a member of the Class of 1963 but part of his heart forever remained on The Mountain.
Paul received the rank of captain in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia. He was an instructor on the Northrop T-38 Talon, a twinjet supersonic jet trainer. He was awarded membership into the Mach Busters Club for exceeding the speed of sound in the T-38.
Paul turned his love of flight into a career as a captain with Delta Air Lines. He was based out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Paul traveled the world as a Delta pilot for 31 years. He spent more than a year of his life in actual flight time.
Paul was handsome and charming, kind and wise. He had a quick smile and a rapier wit which was often times irreverent. There was inherent risk when sitting next to him at any solemn occasion as you never knew when he was going to whisper something that would have you clutching your stomach and biting your lip trying to maintain your composure.
He loved animals, any kind. He bottle-fed baby squirrels and rescued injured fledglings. He owned, or was owned by, many cats and dogs, a few horses, several cows and the occasional exotic bird.
Paul loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He loved sharing stories of their adventures and successes.
His former wife, Barbara; his daughters, Sally (Dennis) Bradley and Wendy (Jeff) Capes; his grandchildren, Carrie Bradley Coleman, Caitlin Elizabeth Capes and Jackson Dillon Capes; and his most treasured great-grandson, Austin Barrett Coleman; are left to cherish his memory and celebrate his life.
If ever there comes a day when we can’t be together,
Keep me in your heart,
I’ll stay there forever.
— A.A. Milne
Rest Well. You are in our hearts.
