Jean Marie Quick, 74, of Loganville, passed on to her eternal life on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1947, in Seattle.
Jean was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. With a servant's heart and unbreakable faith, she was a shining light to anyone she met. Jean was a selfless soul, always donating and volunteering to programs such as Manna Ministries, Head Start and anyone in need. She never knew a stranger.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 54 precious years, James Quick; sons and daughter-in-law, Richard Patraw, Jimmy and Donna Quick; daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Scott Crawford; sister and brother-in-law, Lynne and Farrell Norman; grandchildren, Jauton and Jeremy Bender, Kayla Crawford, Billie Jo Quick, and Brooke Crawford; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Gavin and Emery Bender.
The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Lighthouse World Outreach Center with Pastor Raymond Hardy officiating.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Lighthouse World Outreach Center.
