We mournfully announce the passing of Marsha Lynn Middleton, 66, of Loganville. Marsha went home to Jesus on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Marsha, born to Lynnwood and Dorothy Wilson, took her first breath on Aug. 9, 1955. Marsha immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. Marsha was a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, aunt and Nana. Marsha loved reading, traveling, and cooking but her passion was always her family. Even though Marsha never had children, she lived a full and vibrant life and was a mother to many. Marsha had more friends than you could count and her nieces and nephews meant more to her than words can describe.
When Marsha retired, she devoted most of her time to family, friends, and traveling with her life partner. She was also a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Marsha will be missed dearly and always remembered.
Marsha was preceded by her mother and father, Dorothy and Lynnwood Wilson; and her brother, Alan Wilson. She is survived by her fiancé, Alan Altreuter; a sister, Debra Roemer; a sister and her brother in-law, Jeannie and Wyatt Bryan; her nephews, Mike Wilson, Dylan Chavez and Wesley Chavez; her nieces, Stephanie Day, Christy Roemer, Tammy Reyes and Kelsey Wilson; and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
We request all of Marsha’s loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life. A celebration of life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 2299 Rosebud Road, Grayson, GA 30017.
