Marion D. “Butch” Brooks passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Butch was a retired educator, high school football and baseball coach and college football administrator. Coach Brooks began his coaching career after serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. A disabled veteran, Coach Brooks began his teaching and coaching career at Washington-Wilkes High School in Washington, Georgia.
Following retirement, he served as an administrator in the athletic department at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. While at Georgia Tech, he served under coach George O’Leary as the director of high school relations, and under coach Chan Gailey as the director of football operations, until retiring in 2008.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society at braintumor.org, Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org or Partnership With Native Americans at nativepartnership.org.
Coach Brooks specifically asked the family not to plan a memorial service. Please leave messages, photos and videos via a virtual guest book. Simply download the Take Part app at takepart-app.com/download and join our guest book using the code E9GEZ.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, of Athens is in charge of the arrangements. Online: lordandstephens.com.
Commented