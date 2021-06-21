James Wesley “Jimmy” Allgood Jr., 76, of Social Circle, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Mr. Allgood was born in Atlanta on April 3, 1945, to James Wesley Allgood and Syble Reynolds Allgood. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Wesley Allgood III; and his brothers, Sammy Allgood and Ricky Allgood.
Surviving members of the family are his wife, Joy Victorine Allgood; daughters and sons-in-law, Cheri and Jason Wheeler, Winter Byrd and Ricky Martinez, Tammie Allgood and David Patillo, and Leigh and Dean Consylman; son-and daughter-in-law, Jason and Christa Allgood; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and William Stroud; brother, Danny Allgood; grandchildren, Hannah Adams, Kaitlyn Adams, Brianna Wheeler, Brooke Wheeler, James Allgood IV, Mason Gilmer, Mallary Byrd, Bryant Byrd, Colton Taylor, Jaden Pittaluga, Bella Pittaluga, Aryana Patillo, Jesse Allgood, Zachary Allgood, Bethany Allgood; and great-grandchild, Brice Jones.
Funeral services began at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Lynn Head and the Rev. Wilburn Hill officiating. Burial followed at the Jersey Holiness Church cemetery.
Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented