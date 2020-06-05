June 3, 1965 – April 29, 2020

George Samual Conley died Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

He is survived by his father and mother, James Douglas Conley and Mary Ann Conley; daughter, Heather Smith; granddaughter, Sophia Smith; sisters, Angie Bridges, Cindi Gill and Connie Whitehead; four nephews and one niece; four great-nephews and three great-nieces.

Sam’s memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at 1025 Church in Monroe.

To plant a tree in memory of George Conley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

The Walton Tribune | June 6-7, 2020