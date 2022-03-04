Kenneth Smith, 65, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
He survived by three sisters, Cynthia Brown, Deborah Smith and Malisa (Carlos) Thompson; three brothers, Luther (Robbie) Smith III, Perry Smith and Ronnie (Sandra) Smith; six nieces, Valarie (Corey) Platt, Monica (Larry) Johnson, Shayla Smith, Quandra Smith, Jessica Thompson and Carlissa Thompson; six nephews: Anthony B. (Lisa) Smith, Maurice A. (Kourtney) Smith, Gregory (Erika) Smith Jr., Carlos J. Thompson and Kendall Wyatt; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will begin at noon Tuesday at Young-Levett Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Young-Levett Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends between the hours of 6-8 p.m.
