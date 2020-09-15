Evelyn Higginbotham Perkins, 97, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
She was born on April 3, 1923, to Garvin Higginbotham and Myrtice Peters Higginbotham. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene Perkins; and a sister, Jean Malcom.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat Flack; son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Barbara Perkins; a sister, Sheila Langley; grandchildren, Colie Perkins, Matt Perkins and Lauren Scruggs; and great-grandchildren, Branson, Addalyn, Dalton, Riley and Amelia.
A funeral service began at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at First United Methodist Church of Monroe with the Rev. Dr. Dane Wagner officiating.
Burial followed at Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery in Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for anyone wishing to make a donation in Ms. Perkins’ name to either give to First United Methodist Church, 400 S. Broad St. Monroe, GA 30655; or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
