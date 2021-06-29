Peggi Elaine Peale Smith, 60, of Rutledge, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
She was born in Burlington, Vermont, on Sept. 10, 1960, to Arlene Turner Peale. She was preceded in death by her mother and her husband, the late Tommy Wayne Smith.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Melanie Smith and Deion Petty; sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Maegan Smith, Tommy Lee and Melinda Smith, Jesse and Pamela Smith, Anthony and Jessica Wilson; and grandchildren, Logan Karr, Maelea Smith, Branson Smith, Braylynne Smith, Hunter Smith and Briar Wilson.
Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.
Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Meadows Funeral Home.
