Perry Dial Clegg, 90, of Sylvester, died Monday September 12, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Moultrie.
The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Norristown, GA. The Rev. Joey Taylor will officiate. Mr. Clegg was born on April 26, 1932 in Walton County to the late Aaron Baxter and Sarah Dial Clegg. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1949 and later graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture.
Mr. Clegg was a retired District Manager with Kaiser Agriculture Chemicals. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Pinson United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his children, Chris Clegg of Sylvester and Mark Clegg (Tami) of Adel; grandchildren, Steven Clegg and Kathryn Surrency (Jonathon); great grandchildren, Bren and Trae Surrency.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Clegg was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Palmer Clegg, on July 20, 1998.
Please sign the online guest registry at www.banksfh.com. Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
Commented