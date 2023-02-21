Mrs. Ada Dian Gore, 73, of East Ellijay, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Gore, who was known as Diane, was born on Jan. 5, 1950, in Waycross, to the late Marvin Gibson and Fanny Rebecca Avant Gibson. Mrs. Gore worked in retail management for many years, and any store she managed always prospered.
In her free time, she enjoyed crafting and baking, but her greatest love was children.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Theron Collon Gore Jr.; son Terrence Collon Gore, of Walnut Grove; son and daughter- in-law, Timothy Charles Gore and Amy Reid Gore, of Reidville, S.C.; two grandsons, Thomas Caden Gore and Jackson Reid Gore; and her sister, Erma Renee Gibson Wilson, of Waycross.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Withrow and Herbert Teague officiating. Interment followed in the Georgia National Cemetery. Pallbearers included Terrence Gore, Timothy Gore, Caden Gore, and Jackson Gore.
The family received friends on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home.
Flowers are appreciated, but the family respectfully requests that no food be brought to the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home of Ellijay is in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | February 22, 2023
