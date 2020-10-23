William Jackie “Jack” Scroggs, 82, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
He was born on July 27, 1938, to Homer Scroggs and Emma Peppers Scroggs. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, the late Rhonda Lynn Scroggs; and a brother, the late Ray Scroggs.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Lynch Scroggs; daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Randall Franklin; grandchild, Dylan Franklin; brothers W.L. Scroggs and David Scroggs; and sisters, Ann David, Joy Martin, Jean Hollis, Sue Morgan and Cathy Casper.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Monroe Church of God with the Rev. Wayne Durden, the Rev. Greg Johnson and the Rev. Gary Scroggs officiating.
Burial followed at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Burial followed at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
