Dot Broach, 87, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the Monroe Chapel Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Jim Draper will officiate.
Interment will follow at Campton United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Dot was a member of Campton United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orrin and Pauline (Palmer) Hataway; husband, Jones Alton Broach; and a son, Thomas Randall Broach.
Dot is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Pam Broach of Monroe; grandchildren, Shannon and Jill Broach of Monroe, and Steven Broach of Monroe; great-grandchildren, Tyson, Lee, Luke and Lane; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Thomas Parker of Monroe; sister-in-law, Joan Hataway of Winterville; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
