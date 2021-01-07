Rebekah Burke White, known as “Becky,” passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Becky was the daughter of Wayne Gilmer White and Rebekah White, and was born in Charleston, West Virginia. She lived in the Monroe area for more than 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Gill White, and is survived by her two sons with Thomas Sadosky: Paul Sadosky (Julia Benavides) of Milwaukee, and John Sadosky (Kelly Boyce Sadosky) of Bishop, and her stepmother, Virginia Wylie of Orange City, Florida.
Bill Porter of Indianapolis was her soulmate for the last 13 years. With his love, patience and good sense of humor, he was the perfect companion for her. Bill refers to Becky as the most dedicated and affectionate friend. He says that, although they may have had disagreements, they always were able to work them out before the end of the day.
Becky held a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Ohio University. She also completed graduate work in library media at the University of Michigan and teaching exceptional children at Georgia State University.
She worked as a librarian and as a teacher, teaching gifted children at Atlanta and DeKalb County Public Schools. Before retiring, she worked tutoring children at Walker Park Elementary and volunteered at Monroe Country Day School.
Two of her passions were reading and writing. Becky was a very creative person; she wrote poetry, plays, and short stories for children. She was an avid reader of novels and she also kept current in national and international news. She was a member of a book club.
During the time she worked as a school librarian in Ellijay, she interviewed local residents, taped and transcribed their stories in order to preserve the history and folk tales of north Georgia.
Grand-mère adored her three grandchildren, Sam, Benjamin and Sarah. She wrote and drew stories for each of them. She was very involved in their education and every December, she would take them to Callaway Gardens for the Fantasy in Lights.
She loved her dogs. First Stitches and Polly, and then a line of Jack Russell terriers that was extended to the rest of the family: Chloe, Sousa, Chanel, and Armani.
Becky was very active in community activities. She started the Ice Cream Social in Garden Hills, Atlanta, and was a member of the Garden Club, also in Garden Hills. She enjoyed traveling and she kept fond memories of her trips to Washington D.C., London, and Medellín, Colombia.
She cared for the fate of her country, the value of democracy, and the importance of social justice and the rule of law.
She was a very intelligent, kind, and warm woman, with a great sense of style. She was the glue of the family. Her family will miss her terribly, but will keep the memory of her beautiful smile forever.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined (Contact Paul Sadosky: paul.sadosky@gmail.com).
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to be made to Mental Health America of Georgia (https://www.mhageorgia.org/donate/) a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with mental health challenges as well as promoting mental wellness throughout Georgia.
