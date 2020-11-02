Mr. Ben F. Lindsey, 79, of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Corinth Memorial Gardens. Minister Don Hardison will officiate.
Ben proudly served in the U.S. Army, then retired from General Motors, where he was part of the UAW Local 10, after 30 years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 233 and a member of Corinth Christian Church. He loved being a devoted husband, Daddy, Paw-Paw and Da.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Irene Lindsey, and siblings Thomas, Ann, Mary Ruth, Robert, Frances, Herbert, Harold and Mack.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jan Lindsey; son, Greg Lindsey of Atlanta; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Beau Brown of Covington; grandchildren, Lindsey and Matt Triplett of Oxford and Karlie and JC Bowman of Covington; great-grandchildren, Madalynn Triplett and Beau Walker Bowman; sister, Alice Faye Ellington of Snellville, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of Ben F. Lindsey, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org). The family asks that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign our online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
