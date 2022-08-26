Candy F. McElveen, 75, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022.
She was a devoted member of the Winder First United Methodist Church and a member of the W. Y. Smith Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women.
Candy was a 1964 graduate of Newton City High School and worked for the Maid Brigade cleaning service and got the experience to open her own business, Candy's Cleaning Service. She loved to serve others, from serving with the card ministry at her church, volunteering with the Clothes Closet three days a week in Winder, serving with the food pantry, and never letting her hearing disability get in her way.
Candy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Manning and Ellen Hamilton Fabian and a brother and sister-in-law, Richard Fabian Jr and Marlene Fabian.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Frank McElveen of Monroe; two sons, Paul McElveen (Robin) and Timothy McElveen,Sr. (Angie) both of Loganville; a daughter, June Fuller (Jake) of Winder; a step-son, Steve Hills of Covington; five grandchildren, Kayla McElveen, Timothy McElveen, Jr. (Emmalee), Hunter McElveen, Lauren McElveen and Lee Hills; a nephew, Brad Fabian (Lea); and great niece and nephew, Andrew and Katherine.
A celebration of Candy’s life was be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder. The family received friends at the funeral home.
Commented