Faye Fields, 78, of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Hall officiating.
The burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville. Faye retired from the Gwinnett County Public Schools in the food service department.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Sally Bennett Anglin, and a granddaughter, Amber Womack.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Mark Ellis, Connie and Blake Sledge, and Tonya and Brian Womack; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty and Howard Moore, and Lavern Everett; brother and sister-in-law, Loyd and Mary Anglin; sisters-in-law, Joan Anglin and Jean Anglin; grandchildren and their spouses, Wesley and Johnathan Kissel, Anna Grace and Trevor Allen, Brooke Sledge, Chase Ellis, Caleb Ellis, and Brandi Sledge; and great-grandsons, A.J. and Adrian Collins, and Jaxson Sledge.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Telephone 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
