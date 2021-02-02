Danny T. Jones, 70, entered into rest Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Burke Medical Center in Waynesboro.
He was born on May 30, 1950, in Monroe to Cassie Ivey Huff and Thomas Jones. He was a former resident of Waynesboro and was currently a resident of Dublin.
Danny accepted Christ as his Savior as a young child. He was a graduate of Monroe Area High School, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Georgia Southern University.
Danny was the director of Burke County Recreation from 1976 until 1994, Kennesaw Parks and Recreation from 1994 until 1999 and retired as executive director from the Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Authority. He was a 45-year member and the 2007 president of the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association. In 2017, he received the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Distinguished Professional of the Year award. He was a former member and president of the Waynesboro Exchange Club and was a former member of the Dublin-Laurens Rotary Club. Danny was an avid golfer who enjoyed working in his yard, watching sports on TV, was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan, loved listening to music, and most of all enjoyed being very involved with his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Surviving are his wife, Angela “Angie” Jones; his sons, Zack Jones and wife, Ashley, of Asheville, North Carolina, and Sam Goodin and wife, Ashley, of Waynesboro; a special cousin, JoAnne Reeves of Athens; and his grandchildren, Clark Jones, Sutton Jones, Bo Goodin, and Memory Kate Goodin.
Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel in Waynesboro with Father Mike Ingram officiating. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Westover Memorial Park in Augusta.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Beck, Tod Tentler, Randy “Spook” Spivey, Eddie Howerton, Greg Reeves, Jim Kopp, Keith Aaron and Perry Preston.
Remembrances may be made in memory of Danny Jones to the GRPA Leisure Careers Foundation, 1285 Parker Road SE, Conyers GA 30094-5957.
Due to this COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that social distancing and other safety precautions be followed.
