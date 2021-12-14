Jack Burnett, 92, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
Burial followed at Kennesaw Memorial Park cemetery.
Jack was a drag racer in the 1960s and an avid race car fan. He was one of the founding members of the Creepers Car Club in Smyrna.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Frances A. Burnett; daughter, Sandra Crews of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and John Sparks of Monroe; son, Jackie Royce Burnett Jr. of Acworth; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Phil Thompson of Valley Springs, California; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family received friends from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544.
