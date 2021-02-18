Douglas Curtis Geiger, 78, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Doug was born on April 29, 1942, to Mary Osteen Geiger and Douglas Headley Geiger. He grew up in a modest home on Cascade Avenue in the heart of Atlanta with two older sisters, Mary Lois and Ann, who were 15 and 12 years older, respectively. With two senior sisters, he enjoyed a very happy and loving childhood. He was baptized in Calvary Methodist Church and spent 18 years, from the nursery to Sunday school to Youth Choir, involved in church activities.
Doug graduated from Joseph E. Brown High School in 1960 and in September he left home for Waleska, Georgia, and Reinhardt College. After graduation at Reinhardt, he left again for Statesboro to attend Georgia Southern, where he would meet his wife of 54 years, Linda Holton.
Doug and Linda began their life together back in Decatur. They would eventually move to the suburbs (of Stone Mountain) and welcome their first child, Kristin Harolyn. Six years later, they welcomed their son, Douglas Holton “Holt,” to the family. They spent 21 years in Stone Mountain in what would be some of the happiest years of his life, raising a young family and finding lifelong friends in their neighbors.
Doug spent his more than 40-year career in printing at Foote and Davies, Walton Press and Ace World Marketing. Even in retirement, he maintained an active membership in the Printing and Imaging Association of Georgia. After retiring from the printing industry, he worked with Appalachian Mountain Services in sales.
Doug was a highly active participant in his community. He was a former president of Piedmont Industrial Association in Monroe, a former vice president on the board of directors for his local community theater, On Stage, a former president of the Walton County Music Guild, a charter member of the Monroe Art Guild and a member of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce. He sang in the choirs of both the St. Timothy UMC and the Monroe First United Methodist Church. Doug enjoyed performing in stage plays both at St. Timothy United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain and On Stage in Monroe. His favorite roles were Fagin in “Oliver!” and Kriss Kringle in “Miracle on 34th Street.” He loved performing and was even in a couple of movies: “The State vs. Leo Frank” and “Social Circle.” He liked to sing, draw, paint and dabble with photography. In his later years he enjoyed going to gym and working out daily. Most of all, Doug enjoyed laughing and being a positive influence to those around him.
Doug is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Osteen Geiger and Douglas Headley Geiger, and his sisters, Mary Lois Dickey of St. Simons Island and Ann Maulsby of Huntsville, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Holton Geiger; their two children, Kristin Harolyn Geiger Setzer and her husband, Phillip, of St Simons Island, and Douglas Holton Geiger and his wife, Maria, of Loganville, and his two grandchildren, William David and Sara Grace Setzer.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the First United Methodist Church in Monroe. The family will accept guests for visitation beginning at noon. Doug’s honorary pallbearers are all of the members of his Seekers Sunday school class at First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to On Stage or the First United Methodist Church in his name.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655.
