Mr. John Ransom Cathey, 84, of Monroe, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle.
Mr. Cathey was born on June 6, 1938, in Asheville, North Carolina, son of the late John Mack Cathey and Ethel Mae King Cathey.
He earned a Masters degree in education, began as a technical writer, and had a long career in college and university fund-raising and development. In retirement, he enjoyed assisting a friend by bush hogging at his farm. Mr. Cathey was an avid reader, having amassed a large collection of books, was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan, and enjoyed singing and whistling a selection of many songs.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Reese Cathey of Monroe; his children, Cynthia and Randy Floyd of Statesville, N.C, Lori and Carlos Martinez of Harrison, TN, Renee and Curt Kersey of Canton, Ashley Cotton and Jake Bagwell of Monroe, and John Paul “Alex” Cathey, also of Monroe; grandchildren, Chris Martinez, Zach Ritterling, Freya Ritterling, Matthew Martinez, Addison Ritterling, Micah Cotton, Maddox Cotton, Emilee Bagwell and a brother, Ed and Janice Cathey of Hoover, Ala.
The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Chapel of Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home in Hogansville.
The Reverend Terry Rainwater officiated and entombment at Restlawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum in LaGrange.
Condolences may be left at www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com.
The Walton Tribune | December 7, 2022
