Olin Eugene “Tacky” Carter, 83, of Winterville, formerly of Walton County, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, following a long illness.
He was born Sept. 11, 1939 and was the son of the late Arthur Olin Carter and Mary Lindsey Carter. Olin was a member of the Crawford Church of Christ in Crawford. He retired from Lithonia Lighting after 33 years of service
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Frances Gower and Patricia Waldren; and a brother, Jimmy Carter.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Carter; daughter, Sandra Taylor; son, Barry Carter (Vicki); three granddaughters, Sumer Vandeford, Nikki Newton and Raine Strickland; one grandson, Drew Carter; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Olin’s Life will be Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Eric Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 453, Danielsville, GA 30633, Misfits Sanctuary in Homeland, GA at https://www.facebook.com/CrazyMisfitsSancutuary/ or the Crawford Church of Christ, 979 Athens Rd., Crawford, GA 30633.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | January 11, 2023
