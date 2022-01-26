Robert Dean “Rabbit” Ray, 70, of Covington, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Oxford.
Rabbit retired from the Georgia National Guard after 20 years of service and worked for Evans Tool and Die for 22 years. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Oxford. Rabbit enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and camping. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Dean and Mable Frances Jones Ray.
Surviving are his loving wife of 26 years, Cindy Ray; daughter and son-in-law, Regina Chapman and Alex Smith of Covington; grandchildren, Torrey Carr Jr., Micha Carr, Ion Chapman, Alyssa Chapman and Alana Chapman; and numerous family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in his memory to Macedonia Baptist Church, 108 Macedonia Church Road, Oxford, GA 30054.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
