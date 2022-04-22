Terry Lee Carter Jr., 55, of Covington passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart
Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Cash officiating.
Lee was employed by the Walton County Parks and Recreation Department. He enjoyed golfing, University of Georgia football and the beach. Lee never met a stranger.
He especially loved working on trucks with his son and spending time with his grandkids and friends.
Lee was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Carter of Covington; daughter and son-in-law Tiffany and Dustin Gowan of Monroe; son, Jacob Lee Carter of Covington; mother Patricia Ann (Burdette) Mitchely of Monroe; father and step-mother, Terry Lee and Linda Carter Sr. of Monroe; sisters Kelly Carter of Monroe and Shelley Carter of Loganville; sister and brother-in-law Jenna and Mark Wade of Loganville; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Monica Carter of Covington; grandson, Bryce Gowan; granddaughter, Teagan Gowan; several aunts, uncles, nieces, newphews and cousins.
The family held visitation on Thursday, April 21, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Ga.
Loved ones are can sign the registery at www.stewartfh.com.
