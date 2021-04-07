Mary Caroline (Carolyn) Buckner, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Carolyn was born on April 28, 1930, to George Pierce and Rosamae Young from Atlanta.
Surviving members of her family are daughters, Stephanie Buckner McKinney and Leslie Buckner Harlan; son, Carl Buckner; six grandchildren, Adam McKinney, Matthew McKinney, Meagan Kavanaugh, Mark Harlan, Amber Buckner, and Charles Anthony Buckner; six great-grandchildren, Collin, Pierce, and Harlow McKinney, Beckett, Lillian, and Kason Kavanaugh; and her faithful companion dog, Missy.
A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, on the grounds of West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
