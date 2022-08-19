Phillip Greer, age 83, of Monroe, passed away August 16, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating.
Phillip is survived by his grandson, Bailey Greer of Monroe; half-brother and wife, Glen and Deloris Barton of Monroe; half-sister and husband, Wanda and Steve Yeatts of Athens; and mother of grandson, Lori Wood of Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. before the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe.
