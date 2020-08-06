Viki Dial Viki Joyce Ewing Dial of Blairsville, Ga., and a native of Monroe, died July 23, 2020. She was 73.

Viki Joyce Ewing Dial, 73, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

She was born April 24, 1947, in Monroe to Myrtle and W.T. Ewing. She married James Carter Dial in March 1968 and he preceded her in death in 2000.

Viki was a friend to everyone. She loved cooking, traveling and meeting new people. Her friendly disposition left loving imprints on so many. The strength, positivity and courage she showed during her illness set an example for all. For many years, Viki worked for the Brevard County, Florida, school system, from which she retired. Prior to that, she volunteered for many organizations including the Junior League of South Brevard, as well as finished her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Rollins College.

The space program is what initially brought her and Jim to Florida in 1968. She had fond memories of working at Cape Canaveral during that exciting time in history.

Since becoming a grandmother, Viki enjoyed spending a great deal of time in south Walton County, Florida, where she made loving friendships and memories with her granddaughters. Viki will be remembered most for her dedication to being a mother, grandmother and true friend to so many.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Lyn Mitchell; grandchildren, Ansley Grace and Kathryn Carter Mitchell; three sisters, Ann Dollar (Fred), Lynn Wirth (Philip) and Kathy Thompson (Ron); her partner of many years, Paul Carter; plus many nieces and nephews.

A small private remembrance will be held in Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to S.A.F.E. (www.safeservices.org), P.O. Box 11, Blairsville, GA 30514; or to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).