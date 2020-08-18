Loretta Foley Bates was a carrier of many names. Some called her Loretta, some called her Mom, some called her Granny, some called her Maw and some called her Nana.
She was born Oct. 21, 1935, to Earl and Virginia Foley in Clinton, Tennessee. She grew up on Foley Hill, which she was always fond of and held close to her heart.
In 1952 she met and married the love of her life, Herman Bates. They had 43 good years together. She loved their family very much! She was a caregiver to all in good and bad times.
Mrs. Bates was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman Bates; and children twin infant boys Earl and Beryl Bates, Herman “Buddy” Bates and Randy Bates.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sherry (Charles) Day of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law Andy (Annson) Bates and Jody and (Elisabeth) Bates of Oxford and daughter-in law Janet Bates of Monroe; siblings Earl “Skipper” (Glenda) Foley and Doretta (Don) Polk; grandchildren Jerry Day, Joni Day, Matt (Gennie) Bates, Michael Bates, Brant Canup, Dylan Bates, Walker Bates and Lucas Bates; great-grandchildren Erin Day, Austin Day, Jordyn Bates and Madelyn Bates and great-great-grandchild Xander McGhee.
Visitation was from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Meadows Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial was at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 657 Mount Zion Road, Oxford.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
