Leo Smith, 81, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Leon was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was retired from Florida Power and Light with 28 years of service before going to work for Publix in Loganville. He also enjoyed going fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Crum and Winfred Jones Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Montie Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Mike Moore of Monroe; son, Leo Smith Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Tasha Smith of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Mikey Moore and Taylor Moore, both of Monroe, and Jackson Smith and Brendon Smith, both of Bethlehem.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. Please sign the online registry at www.stewartfh.com.
