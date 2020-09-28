Veronica Martin Clifton, 66, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 19, 1954, to William Hugh Martin and Anne Brooks Wellborn. Mrs. Clfiton was preceded in death by her father; her brother, Horace Martin; and stepfather, Preston Wellborn.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Clifton; son, Matt Clifton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria and Mike Farmer, and Deborah and David Gilstrap; brother and sister-in-law, Lanier and Elaine Martin; mother, Anne Wellborn; and grandchildren, Devon Clifton, Amber Clifton, and Jessica Clifton.
Veronica was a sweet and a free-hearted person who gave anything away to make someone happy. When she was young, she took her allowance and bought candy for all the little kids in the neighborhood. She loved going to the nursing home to visit, polish nails, and style hair for the residents there.
She sent get well wishes and birthday cards to everyone. She forever enjoyed cards that were sent to her and read them over and over.
She loved God and going to church. She prayed and read the Bible all during the day and enjoyed playing the piano. Her body may be here, but we long for the days our souls can reunite! Amen.
A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeremy Farmer officiating.
Burial will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
