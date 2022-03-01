Billy “Darrell” Marshall, 59, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by his family.
After a long, hard-fought battle, he slipped away peacefully and met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face.
A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Athens Church, 10 Huntington Road, Athens.
Darrell was born on May 18, 1962, in Augusta and was a graduate of North Augusta High School, Class of 1980. He was a custom home, multifamily home and developer for many years and owned his own company. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and loved being outdoors playing golf and watching sunsets. He loved to barbecue, hence he was given the nickname of “Smokey D.”
Darrell is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 33 years, Kelly; his four sons, Kyle (Anna) Marshall of Athens, Taylor (Brittany) Marshall of Fort Myers, Florida, and Dax Marshall and Hayden Marshall, both of Monroe; his grandchildren, Mason Marshall and Lovett Marshall; his parents, Billy and Beverly Marshall of Augusta; his sister, Deena (Marcus) Moore of Chattanooga, Tennessee; brother, David (Ginny) Marshall of Aiken, South Carolina; many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and close friends.
The family has asked for donations to be made in lieu of flowers. Please see Facebook page for more info.
